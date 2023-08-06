Of the 24-man squad that Jurgen Klopp named in the 2019 Champions League final, only eight remain at the club after five years. How time flies!

It is the eve of yet another new season, Klopp’s eighth at the helm and it is has been a summer of change for the club – and it is not yet over.

A rebuild has been desperately needed at Anfield and the changes, albeit slowly, that have been made over the last five years become abundantly clear when one looks at the 2019 Champions League final squad.

Of the members of the XI and the extended bench, only eight remain at the club for the upcoming season and they are predominantly members of the defence.

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are the last remaining members from the team that brought No. 6 back to Liverpool.

The other 16 have moved on in the years since that day in Madrid, but six only left this summer.

Images have been making the rounds on social media which showcase who Klopp can still call upon and it can prove a startling realisation to see how much has changed.

The rebuild at Anfield has not been overnight, far from it, and the first-choice defence, with the exception of Ibrahima Konate, remains firmly in tact at Anfield since that day in Madrid.

What has undergone surgery is the midfield and the attack, the former is still a work in progress but the arrivals of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez represent a new era up front.

With a season out of the Champions League, it will be intriguing to see what the next European-Cup winning squad looks like – hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out!