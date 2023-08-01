Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s second bid for Romeo Lavia, according to reliable journalists.

Almost a week after their first bid was turned down, Liverpool have had a second offer rejected for the Southampton midfielder.

This Is Anfield understands that personal terms have already been agreed with Lavia, but the Saints are refusing to stoop lower than their reported £50 million asking price.

Reputable journalist Melissa Reddy reports that Liverpool “tabled an improved bid for” the 19-year-old, which is understood to be £41m including add-ons.

That is around £4m more than the previous offer.

Information from the Southampton end is that this improved offer has been rejected https://t.co/R6W56gnRQ4 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 1, 2023

This still falls some way short of what Southampton are demanding but, as the window progresses, they may be more likely to budge, having been relegated to the Championship last season.

However, Paul Joyce of The Times says that the Reds could now move on to other targets.

He wrote: “Andre, the Fluminense midfielder, is a player that the Anfield club have shown an increased interest in since he was capped by Brazil.

“He is valued at about £20 million, although Fluminense are reluctant to sell the 22-year-old until next year.”

It seems unlikely that Andre would be a direct alternative for Lavia, as he wouldn’t have homegrown status.

It would also be a real risk to have him as Liverpool’s sole No. 6, given he lacks any Premier League, or even European top-flight, experience

Lavia would likely be the safer option.

Despite his young age, the 19-year-old was Southampton‘s standout player in his debut season at the club following a £14 million move from Manchester City last summer.

He made 29 Premier League appearances at the base of the midfield and excelled despite the south coast club ultimately suffering relegation.

Whatever happens, it is now looking extremely unlikely that whoever Liverpool sign will start the Premier League opener, against Chelsea.