Pre-season is over and Liverpool can now look to the campaign proper. So who played the most, scored the most and more this summer?
Following a 3-1 win over Darmstadt on Monday evening, the Reds have rounded off their five-game pre-season schedule.
The win at Deepdale came after meetings with Karlsruher and Greuther Furth during a training camp in Germany, and clashes with Leicester and Bayern Munich on the mini tour of Singapore.
Next up is a trip to Chelsea to kick off the Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp working on his side for that game throughout pre-season.
Here, we take a look at the key stats from Liverpool’s 2023 pre-season.
Overall
Games played: 5
Wins: 3
Draws: 1
Losses: 1
Goals scored: 18
Goals conceded: 11
Players used: 29
Most minutes: Van Dijk, Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Gakpo – 270
Most goals: Nunez, Jota – 4
Most assists: Salah – 7
Appearances
5
Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Doak, Jota, Quansah, McConnell
4
Alisson, Elliott, Clark, Szoboszlai, Scanlon, Jones
2
Kelleher, Bradley, Frauendorf, Koumas
1
Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga
Goals
Darwin Nunez – 4
Diogo Jota – 4
Luis Diaz – 3
Cody Gakpo – 2
Mohamed Salah – 2
Bobby Clark – 1
Ben Doak – 1
Virgil van Dijk – 1
Assists
Mohamed Salah – 7
Diogo Jota – 3
Cody Gakpo – 1
Alexis Mac Allister – 1
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1
Darwin Nunez – 1
Joel Matip – 1
Andy Robertson – 1
Virgil van Dijk – 1
Dominik Szoboszlai – 1
Minutes played
Virgil van Dijk – 270
Mohamed Salah – 270
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 270
Cody Gakpo – 270
Andy Robertson – 257
Luis Diaz – 252
Alexis Mac Allister – 252
Ibrahima Konate – 240
Diogo Jota – 240
Alisson – 225
Dominik Szoboszlai – 215
Darwin Nunez – 210
Joel Matip – 210
Joe Gomez – 193
Kostas Tsimikas – 193
Ben Doak – 180
James McConnell – 168
Curtis Jones – 168
Jarell Quansah – 164
Harvey Elliott – 133
Bobby Clark – 120
Caoimhin Kelleher – 105
Conor Bradley – 90
Calum Scanlon – 77
Vitezslav Jaros – 45
Lewis Koumas – 41
Adrian – 30
Melkamu Frauendorf – 19
Marcelo Pitaluga – 15
