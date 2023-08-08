Pre-season is over and Liverpool can now look to the campaign proper. So who played the most, scored the most and more this summer?

Following a 3-1 win over Darmstadt on Monday evening, the Reds have rounded off their five-game pre-season schedule.

The win at Deepdale came after meetings with Karlsruher and Greuther Furth during a training camp in Germany, and clashes with Leicester and Bayern Munich on the mini tour of Singapore.

Next up is a trip to Chelsea to kick off the Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp working on his side for that game throughout pre-season.

Here, we take a look at the key stats from Liverpool’s 2023 pre-season.

Overall

Games played: 5

Wins: 3

Draws: 1

Losses: 1

Goals scored: 18

Goals conceded: 11

Players used: 29

Most minutes: Van Dijk, Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Gakpo – 270

Most goals: Nunez, Jota – 4

Most assists: Salah – 7

Appearances

5

Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Doak, Jota, Quansah, McConnell

4

Alisson, Elliott, Clark, Szoboszlai, Scanlon, Jones

2

Kelleher, Bradley, Frauendorf, Koumas

1

Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Goals

Darwin Nunez – 4

Diogo Jota – 4

Luis Diaz – 3

Cody Gakpo – 2

Mohamed Salah – 2

Bobby Clark – 1

Ben Doak – 1

Virgil van Dijk – 1

Assists

Mohamed Salah – 7

Diogo Jota – 3

Cody Gakpo – 1

Alexis Mac Allister – 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1

Darwin Nunez – 1

Joel Matip – 1

Andy Robertson – 1

Virgil van Dijk – 1

Dominik Szoboszlai – 1

Minutes played

Virgil van Dijk – 270

Mohamed Salah – 270

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 270

Cody Gakpo – 270

Andy Robertson – 257

Luis Diaz – 252

Alexis Mac Allister – 252

Ibrahima Konate – 240

Diogo Jota – 240

Alisson – 225

Dominik Szoboszlai – 215

Darwin Nunez – 210

Joel Matip – 210

Joe Gomez – 193

Kostas Tsimikas – 193

Ben Doak – 180

James McConnell – 168

Curtis Jones – 168

Jarell Quansah – 164

Harvey Elliott – 133

Bobby Clark – 120

Caoimhin Kelleher – 105

Conor Bradley – 90

Calum Scanlon – 77

Vitezslav Jaros – 45

Lewis Koumas – 41

Adrian – 30

Melkamu Frauendorf – 19

Marcelo Pitaluga – 15