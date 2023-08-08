★ PREMIUM
SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Bayern won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah turns creator & 4 players top for minutes – LFC pre-season in stats

Pre-season is over and Liverpool can now look to the campaign proper. So who played the most, scored the most and more this summer?

Following a 3-1 win over Darmstadt on Monday evening, the Reds have rounded off their five-game pre-season schedule.

The win at Deepdale came after meetings with Karlsruher and Greuther Furth during a training camp in Germany, and clashes with Leicester and Bayern Munich on the mini tour of Singapore.

Next up is a trip to Chelsea to kick off the Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp working on his side for that game throughout pre-season.

Here, we take a look at the key stats from Liverpool’s 2023 pre-season.

 

Overall

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (2nd from R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games played: 5
Wins: 3
Draws: 1
Losses: 1

Goals scored: 18
Goals conceded: 11

Players used: 29

Most minutes: Van Dijk, Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Gakpo – 270
Most goals: Nunez, Jota – 4
Most assists: Salah – 7

 

Appearances

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

5

Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Doak, Jota, Quansah, McConnell

4

Alisson, Elliott, Clark, Szoboszlai, Scanlon, Jones

2

Kelleher, Bradley, Frauendorf, Koumas

1

Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

 

Goals

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez – 4
Diogo Jota – 4
Luis Diaz – 3
Cody Gakpo – 2
Mohamed Salah – 2
Bobby Clark – 1
Ben Doak – 1
Virgil van Dijk – 1

 

Assists

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah – 7
Diogo Jota – 3
Cody Gakpo – 1
Alexis Mac Allister – 1
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1
Darwin Nunez – 1
Joel Matip – 1
Andy Robertson – 1
Virgil van Dijk – 1
Dominik Szoboszlai – 1

 

Minutes played

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 270
Mohamed Salah – 270
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 270
Cody Gakpo – 270
Andy Robertson – 257
Luis Diaz – 252
Alexis Mac Allister – 252
Ibrahima Konate – 240
Diogo Jota – 240
Alisson – 225
Dominik Szoboszlai – 215
Darwin Nunez – 210
Joel Matip – 210
Joe Gomez – 193
Kostas Tsimikas – 193
Ben Doak – 180
James McConnell – 168
Curtis Jones – 168
Jarell Quansah – 164
Harvey Elliott – 133
Bobby Clark – 120
Caoimhin Kelleher – 105
Conor Bradley – 90
Calum Scanlon – 77
Vitezslav Jaros – 45
Lewis Koumas – 41
Adrian – 30
Melkamu Frauendorf – 19
Marcelo Pitaluga – 15

