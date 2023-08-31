Ryan Gravenberch was not part of Bayern Munich training on Thursday, in a major hint a transfer is imminent as talks continue with Liverpool.

As the transfer deadline nears, both Liverpool and Bayern are still required to focus on the challenge ahead of the weekend.

For Bayern, that means a trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, as they look to make it three wins from three at the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

Thomas Tuchel led training alongside his staff on Thursday morning, but according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Gravenberch was not present.

His absence comes amid “ongoing” negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern over a deal for the 21-year-old, who is now expected to leave.

Gravenberch has emerged as a concrete target for the Reds in recent days after receiving indications that, after months of deliberation, Bayern would sell.

Moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia proved unsuccessful, but the hope is that a long-term pursuit of Gravenberch ultimately pays off.

According to Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg, the Netherlands international is “ready to join Liverpool,” though there are “no total agreements yet.

Speaking to This Is Anfield earlier in the summer, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard described the youngster as possessing a “really interesting skillset.”

“He’s really good at avoiding the press, he’s really good at snaking his way through challenges, he can score spectacular goals – we know that,” Hatchard said.

“So there’s definitely something there.

“He’s still very, very young as well, there’s no need to rush to judgement on him.”

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax in a deal worth £20 million last summer, and his potential move to Liverpool has been slated for between £25.8 million and £35 million.

Ajax will be owed 7.5 percent of any transfer fee due to a sell-on clause.