Jurgen Klopp has vowed to do “absolutely everything” to avoid a yellow card in Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa, which would mean a ban for his final game.

With Klopp currently on two yellow cards for the Premier League season, another in Monday night’s clash with Villa would trigger a one-match suspension.

Unfortunately, that would mean he would be unable to be on the touchline for his final game in charge of Liverpool.

It is, of course, an unlikely situation, but remains one Klopp is eager to avoid – with plans in place for an emotional send-off in the meeting with Wolves at Anfield on May 19.

Asked, in his press conference ahead of the Villa trip, whether he knew he needed to avoid another booking, he said “yes.”

“I know that already for long. When did I get the second yellow card?” he continued, with his bookings coming against Luton (November 5) and Burnley (February 10).

“By the way, we could turn it around as well and say I’ve only got two yellow cards! I think a few of my colleagues got suspended, right?

“Hmm! So I got calmer over the years, obviously.

“I don’t need to [be on the touchline], but it would be cool if I could do that!

“It will not be from my side. I will try absolutely everything to not get involved in any kind of discussions.”

If Klopp were to be banned, it would not be the first time in his almost nine years at Liverpool – in fact, he sat in the stands for the final home game of last season against Villa due to an FA charge.

But it would be a sad situation if he was forced to repeat that when Wolves arrive on Merseyside as, with there little riding on the season now, the focus will be on the departing manager.

Referee at Villa Park on Monday night will be Simon Hooper, who was the subject of recent comments from Klopp over his role in the Luis Diaz offside goal against Tottenham.

Chris Kavanagh is on VAR, assisted by Mark Scholes, while Tim Robinson – who booked Klopp in the 3-1 win over Burnley in February – is fourth official.