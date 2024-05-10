Jurgen Klopp will need to be on his best behaviour during the trip to Aston Villa, with his place on the touchline at Anfield for his final game depending on it.

Just two games remain in the manager’s tenure at Anfield, with a trip to Villa Park preceding what will be an emotional final outing against Wolves on May 19.

But to be present on the touchline in the latter, Klopp needs to avoid being shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper – who he has plenty of history with – on Monday evening.

Klopp is just one yellow card away from a touchline ban by accumulating three cautions in a season, having been shown a card twice over the campaign so far.

He was cautioned at Luton and Burnley after two Liverpool penalty shouts were waved away, meaning he has to be on his best behaviour in his penultimate game.

It leaves plenty of power in the hands of referee Hooper, who was the official in that defeat at Tottenham earlier in the season – an occasion Klopp admitted he cannot get over.

The manager said: “Only the other night was the first time since Tottenham that Simon Hooper was standing next to me for 90 minutes in a game I didn’t enjoy in the first place against Everton.

“I tried to get it out of my head and couldn’t.”

In his pre-Tottenham press conference, Klopp got a lot off his chest and with his time in the Premier League nearing its end, he will have plenty more to say, let’s just hope he avoids doing that before his last game!

Let’s not forget he still has a suspended punishment for his words against Paul Tierney last season, and that means he also cannot imply bias or question the integrity of the referee, otherwise face a one-match suspension.

Get through these two games, Jurgen, and then you’re free to get it all off your chest!