Liverpool FC supporters will have the opportunity to be part of a special farewell to Jurgen Klopp, alongside a host of famous faces from the world of sports and entertainment.

‘An Evening with Jurgen Klopp & Special Guests’ at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, on Tuesday 28 May, promises to be a night full of memories, magic moments and music.

Celebrating his nine years as LFC boss, Klopp’s final goodbye to supporters will be hosted by lifelong Red John Bishop and will feature performances from Liverpool bands Lightning Seeds and The Zutons, alongside others including award winning singer Alfie Boe.

The exclusive event, in association with promoter AEG, will also include a live Q&A with Jurgen, hosted by LFCTV’s Peter McDowall.

Speaking about ‘An Evening with Jurgen Klopp & Special Guests’, the manager said: “This is going to be a very special night, with lots of fantastic memories shared and plenty of great music too.

“I’m really looking forward to spending it with our fans, the heartbeat of this wonderful and unique club.”

Doors to the M&S Bank Arena will open at 6.30pm and the event will start at 8pm, Tuesday 28 May, tickets from £37 and all ticket information is available here.

LFC season ticket holders and official Members will be able to pre-register their interest for a chance to purchase up to four tickets per registration. Seasonal Hospitality Members will be able to pre-register their interest in Hospitality Tickets for up to the maximum number of seats they are contracted to seasonally.

Registration is now open online and will close at 8am on Monday 13 May.

Disabled supporters can contact the dedicated accessibility line on 0344 335 0437.

A donation from the tickets sales for the 9,000-seater event will go to the club’s official charity, LFC Foundation.