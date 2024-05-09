An evening with Jurgen Klopp has been announced on Thursday, while the Liverpool boss and Virgil van Dijk have both been nominated for awards.

Evening with Klopp announced

Liverpool fans will have one last chance to say goodbye to Klopp later this month, with an event in the city centre announced on the club’s official website.

‘An Evening with Jurgen Klopp & Special Guests’ will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, May 28, and “promises to be a night full of memories, magic moments and music.”

The night will include a live Q&A with Klopp, with the German saying of the event:

“This is going to be a very special night, with lots of fantastic memories shared and plenty of great music too. “I’m really looking forward to spending it with our fans, the heartbeat of this wonderful and unique club.”

Ticket information can be found here.

5 other things: Nominations & Klopp doubles down

Virgil van Dijk has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season – there are no other Liverpool players up for the prize, though!

Klopp is in a 5-way battle for Premier League Manager of the Season – but does Unai Emery deserve the prize?

The Reds boss has doubled down on why Liverpool trophies ‘mean more’ – Trent recently got into the heads of Man City fans with his comments!

Ex-Liverpool winger Harry Kewell has led Yokohama Marinos into the AFC Champions League final, creating an Istanbul ‘rematch’ in the process!

Liverpool fans have been fondly reliving an “incredible” forgotten goal under Klopp – it’s an absolute beauty!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are said to be in pole position to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, but Man United are also keen! (Caught Offside)

Thiago ‘will leave’ Liverpool this summer, according to James Pearce. It’s not exactly one of football’s best hidden secrets! (The Athletic)

Six members of Jurgen Klopp‘s staff are to leave in the summer and more could be on the horizon before Arne Slot arrives

Other chat from elsewhere

No Liverpool players are up for Young Player of the Year, but seasoned pros such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are! Surely that’s not right? Should it be 21 and under? (Sky Sports)

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has signed a one-year extension at the Emirates until 2025. That’s a shrewd piece of business (BBC Sport)

Thomas Tuchel said the decision to stop play before Bayern Munich scored a last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid “feels like a betrayal.” It isn’t good enough from the officials yet again (TNT Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

This Is Anfield spoke to John Pearman, founder and editor of Red All Over The Land fanzine, who gave a great tribute to Klopp:

Match of the night is either of the two Europa League semi-final second legs.

Liverpool’s conquerors Atalanta host Marseille after a 1-1 draw last week, while Bayer Leverkusen are at home to Roma, leading 2-0 from the first leg.