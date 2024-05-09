In his final Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the Manager of the Season award, with four others joining him on the shortlist.

Reds fans had all hoped it would be a golden exit for Klopp and a chance to finally celebrate a league title in front of a full stadium, but it was not meant to be.

Liverpool 2.0 were ahead of schedule as they firmly planted themselves in the title race, but they faded at the death to leave Man City and Arsenal to battle it out.

It is no surprise then that Klopp has been joined by Pep Guardiola and Mike Arteta on the five-man shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Unai Emery, who has Aston Villa on the cusp of a place in the Champions League, and Bournemouth‘s Andoni Iraola are also in contention for the award.

Supporters can vote for Klopp here before the 12pm (BST) deadline on Monday, May 13.

As is also the case for the Player of the Season, which Virgil van Dijk is nominated for, the winner will be determined by public votes and a panel of football experts and announced on May 21.

Klopp won the award previously for both the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 seasons, making him the first and only Reds boss to have been crowned the winner.

Considering Liverpool’s incredible lack of luck when it came to injuries this season, in addition to turning a transition campaign into talk of a quadruple, Klopp has worked wonders again this campaign.

The Reds are guaranteed at least a third-place finish, and if they secure victories in their final two games, they will achieve the club’s joint-fifth-best points tally in the Premier League (84).