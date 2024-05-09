Trent Alexander-Arnold caused quite the reaction when explaining why Liverpool trophies mean more, and Jurgen Klopp has added his two cents brilliantly.

In March, Alexander-Arnold caused quite the storm when he said “our trophies will mean more to us,” despite having won fewer than Man City in the current era.

City supporters and players quickly piled on in their attempts to dispute the claim, and we have already seen similar unfold after Klopp echoed the words of his right-back.

“I really think there’s a Liverpool way. When you win one time with Liverpool, it is worth as much as five with another club,” he said in a recent LFC video.

This Is Anfield‘s post of the quote on X alone has already triggered quite a reaction from those of a City persuasion, which says everything.

Klopp continued: “To experience a good moment is really good. To experience a good moment with a lot of people together is a completely different level, and the same is with the bad moments.

“So that is really special.

“If you played a minute for this club, people all over the world will never forget you.

“And you will find them 7,000 miles away. Really, the club is so big and you only realise it when you go in different countries and continents.”

Whether others like to believe it or not, Liverpool have shown time and time again why winning ‘means more’ to us, especially when you consider the 115 financial breaches stacked against them by a domestic rival.

No other club has hundreds of thousands of fans lining the street after they lose a Champions League final the night before to celebrate a domestic cup double, it just doesn’t happen elsewhere.

You may need to get your popcorn out over the next few days to see how Klopp’s words resonate with one particular club and its players and manager, we could be in for a treat!