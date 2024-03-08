Though Man City have undoubtedly won more trophies throughout their recent rivalry, Trent Alexander-Arnold has summed up why Liverpool’s “mean more.”

The respective reigns of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have seen Liverpool and Man City established as the two most dominant sides in English football.

Sunday will bring the last time the two will meet in the Premier League before Klopp departs at the end of the season, as they again vie for the title.

Man City have won five of the last six league titles, with Liverpool’s sole Premier League triumph breaking that run in 2019/20, while the Manchester side have also dominated in other domestic trophies.

But though Man City have won five League Cups and two FA Cups during Klopp’s time on Merseyside and Liverpool only two League Cups and one FA Cup, the Reds’ success will “mean more.”

That is the belief of many including Alexander-Arnold, who hinted at the tainted legacy of Man City‘s current success in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“It’s difficult. You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation,” he explained.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

With 115 charges looming over Man City relating to their finances, the legitimacy of every trophy won during this period can come into question.

Even on a fundamental level, though, that Liverpool have been able to compete with Guardiola’s side over an extended period is an achievement in itself.

Liverpool have sanctioned a series of club-record transfers in that time – only one of their 15 most expensive signings, Andy Carroll, came before Klopp era – but never to the casual frequency of those at the Etihad.

The Premier League are expected to resolve their case against Man City with a trial beginning towards the end of 2024.

But whichever way it settles, there is no escaping the reality that any trophy Liverpool have won will be viewed as more significant in decades to come.

The full interview with Trent is in the new issue of FourFourTwo magazine, on sale now.