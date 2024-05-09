Wednesday brought news of another looming backroom departure in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s exit, taking the current total to six as an era comes to a close.

There are now less than two weeks left with Klopp at Liverpool, with time having flown since he announced his departure in late January.

At the same time, it was confirmed his assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz would also bid farewell at the season’s conclusion.

Krawietz has worked as Klopp’s right-hand man since their time at Mainz and his exit was never to come as a surprise, but Lijnders had been tipped to throw his hat in the ring to take over at Anfield.

But he is to pursue a career as a manager away from Merseyside and has all but confirmed elite development coach Vitor Matos, who has served as a crucial link between the first team and the academy since his arrival in 2019, will join him.

Jurgen Klopp (Manager)

(Manager) Pep Lijnders (Assistant manager)

(Assistant manager) Peter Krawietz (Assistant manager)

(Assistant manager) Vitor Matos (Elite development coach)

(Elite development coach) John Achterberg (Goalkeeping coach)

(Goalkeeping coach) Andreas Schlumberger (Head of recovery and performance)

(Head of recovery and performance) Andreas Kornmayer (Head of fitness and conditioning)

With Klopp, Lijnders, Krawietz and Matos, it sees four key figureheads depart, with incoming boss Arne Slot to come armed with his own inner circle.

The Dutchman will also have big positions to fill across the coaching department and behind the scenes, with a further three exits looming.

Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg announced he will leave the club after 15 years, and a recent report claimed he could reunite with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

In the fitness department, Liverpool are to lose head of recovery and performance, Andreas Schlumberger, after four years on Merseyside, with an agreement reached to allow him to leave a year early.

And, as reported by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch, head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer is also expected to follow Klopp through the exit doors after eight years at the club.

More could follow, with question marks over head of nutrition Mona Nemmer and goalkeeping coaches Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel.

Mass change is upon us, and it is already known that Slot will bring his assistant Sipke Hulsoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters, and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen with him from Feyenoord this summer.