There have been endless memorable Liverpool goals with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, but some Reds fans believe a forgotten gem could be the best.

As each day passes, the closer we get to Klopp leaving Anfield, which is going to be hard to process.

This has been an incredible nine-season ride under the 56-year-old, who has won major trophies and played scintillating football along the way.

We will all have our own choice for the best goal scored with Klopp as manager, from long-range stunners to last-gasp winners, but is a forgotten classic the best of the lot?

TIA’s Henry Jackson recently posted a reminder of Roberto Firmino‘s equaliser away to Man City in 2018/19, with the Brazilian finishing off a perfect team move:

Could be my favourite goal of the Klopp era, even though we ultimately still lost a huge game. To do this away to that City team (their best under Pep in my opinion) was outrageous…pic.twitter.com/5GKxuP7mue — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 8, 2024

Liverpool went on to lose the crucial title clash 2-1, which is why it is so often consigned to history, but these fans have shown their love for it as they fondly reacted to the mesmerising goal:

Not many teams keep the ball for almost a whole, uninterrupted minute against Pep's Man. City, but to end it with a goal made this even more special. This Liverpool were truly incredible and a joy to watch. https://t.co/nHyX2jJoe1 — ADAM O'DRISCOLL ?? (@adamodriscoll) May 9, 2024

This had absolutely everything. All players comfortable in possession and executing a range of precise passing with excellent movement, several switches of play and the perfect volleyed cross for the goal. — G il Vecchio Uomo (@vecchio_uomo) May 8, 2024

These games were exhausting to watch. The highest quality the league has and ever will see over 90 minutes https://t.co/riVKro4LwY — Ted Clark (@MrTedClark) May 8, 2024

At the time we were the best team in the world.

Sports-washing oil funds don't count toward this. https://t.co/JAMV4BHUjN — JT_ (@PrimeRibona) May 9, 2024

The movement, spacing, zip on the passes, numbers in the box, the teamwork – just looks so different to how we’ve played in recent times — Martin Barnard (@Barniesta13) May 8, 2024

It's not my favourite but it is absolutely the best one. I think my favourite is probably Salah away at City in the CL. — James Fielding (@JamesField46797) May 8, 2024

Goal of the PL era. — Frank Jones (@FrankJo85581815) May 8, 2024

That went under the radar due to the defeat. Sublime — Jason Willson (@tuggyj) May 8, 2024

Best overall team goal to be sure. Especially given the opponents. I think my favourite though was Bobby Firmino making it 2-1 away at City (again) in the Champo League semi — Richard O (@richardotoole42) May 8, 2024

The result will always be painful, so it is understandable why some can’t enjoy watching the goal back, but the quality on show was remarkable.

As some allude to, to be able to keep possession in such tight areas against that City side, and in such inch-perfect fashion, is a testament to how great that Liverpool team was.

There could be a strong argument that no game in Premier League history has been of a higher standard.

This was Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at their peak, prior to their legs going, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at their most effective linking with one another.

It is another reminder of what special memories Klopp has given us since 2015 – if Liverpool score a better team goal under Arne Slot, fair play!