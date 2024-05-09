★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 3, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the first equalising goal with team-mates during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans fondly relive “incredible” forgotten goal under Jurgen Klopp

There have been endless memorable Liverpool goals with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, but some Reds fans believe a forgotten gem could be the best.

As each day passes, the closer we get to Klopp leaving Anfield, which is going to be hard to process.

This has been an incredible nine-season ride under the 56-year-old, who has won major trophies and played scintillating football along the way.

We will all have our own choice for the best goal scored with Klopp as manager, from long-range stunners to last-gasp winners, but is a forgotten classic the best of the lot?

TIA’s Henry Jackson recently posted a reminder of Roberto Firmino‘s equaliser away to Man City in 2018/19, with the Brazilian finishing off a perfect team move:

Liverpool went on to lose the crucial title clash 2-1, which is why it is so often consigned to history, but these fans have shown their love for it as they fondly reacted to the mesmerising goal:

The result will always be painful, so it is understandable why some can’t enjoy watching the goal back, but the quality on show was remarkable.

As some allude to, to be able to keep possession in such tight areas against that City side, and in such inch-perfect fashion, is a testament to how great that Liverpool team was.

There could be a strong argument that no game in Premier League history has been of a higher standard.

This was Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at their peak, prior to their legs going, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at their most effective linking with one another.

It is another reminder of what special memories Klopp has given us since 2015 – if Liverpool score a better team goal under Arne Slot, fair play!

