After four years at the club, Thiago is to move on in the summer at the conclusion of his contract, freeing up wage space but leaving fans dwelling on what could have been.

The Spaniard arrived from Bayern Munich to mass excitement, with those at Anfield quick to ponder the possibilities that his quality would inject into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

We have seen moments from Thiago, who has shown his incredible technical ability and helped the team become more unpredictable, but injury has robbed him of a lasting impact.

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and will not feature again this season, leaving his only appearance this campaign as the brief cameo off the bench at Arsenal.

His contract expires this summer and he is to depart, which will free up to £250,000 from Liverpool’s wage bill in the summer, as per the Athletic.

Thiago is one of the high-bracket earners at Anfield and his wages will be reinvested into summer signings, with Liverpool expected to pursue a centre-back and wide player.

The No. 6’s departure will be bittersweet, with Thiago a player we all desperately hoped we would see more of – it leaves a lot of what-ifs during a time Liverpool were pushing for silverware.

No surprise Thiago is leaving Liverpool.

% of possible minutes played by season: 2020/21: 48.9

2021/22: 46.1

2022/23: 41.5

2023/24: 0.2 (!)

Total: 37.2 Over £40m in total wages to play about the third of the minutes. Not even his talent is worth that. A real pity. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 9, 2024

Still quite sad we never really got to enjoy Thiago for a long period of time ? pic.twitter.com/JtRmU5brZV — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 9, 2024

I'd argue Thiago was the most technically gifted player I've seen at Liverpool over the last 25 years. His body just couldn't hold up. A huge case of 'what if' to be fair. Pity. pic.twitter.com/imtU3rLsr8 — Richie Allen (@Richie_Allen) May 9, 2024

Absolutely gutted about Thiago’s tenure at Liverpool for obvious reasons. Quite noticeably one of the most talented technical players Liverpool’s ever had & was met with injury after injury until we all just couldn’t stomach it anymore & gave up on seeing him in lineups. https://t.co/YEg5wYku20 — The Beautiful Game (@BeautifulGameJS) May 9, 2024

It is a real shame that we did not get to enjoy Thiago for long stretches over the last four years, a luxury player who has had some very unlucky injuries and will conclude his Reds career with 98 games.

It has been claimed that Thiago is expecting offers this summer from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar speculated as possible destinations.

He was recently spotted at Anfield attending the win over Tottenham and will be present for his farewell on the final day against Wolves, although his departure may be eclipsed by Jurgen Klopp.