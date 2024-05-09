★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's injured Thiago Alcântara before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to cut sizeable Thiago wages this summer – but fans rue what could’ve been

After four years at the club, Thiago is to move on in the summer at the conclusion of his contract, freeing up wage space but leaving fans dwelling on what could have been.

The Spaniard arrived from Bayern Munich to mass excitement, with those at Anfield quick to ponder the possibilities that his quality would inject into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

We have seen moments from Thiago, who has shown his incredible technical ability and helped the team become more unpredictable, but injury has robbed him of a lasting impact.

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and will not feature again this season, leaving his only appearance this campaign as the brief cameo off the bench at Arsenal.

His contract expires this summer and he is to depart, which will free up to £250,000 from Liverpool’s wage bill in the summer, as per the Athletic.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara celebrates his side's equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thiago is one of the high-bracket earners at Anfield and his wages will be reinvested into summer signings, with Liverpool expected to pursue a centre-back and wide player.

The No. 6’s departure will be bittersweet, with Thiago a player we all desperately hoped we would see more of – it leaves a lot of what-ifs during a time Liverpool were pushing for silverware.

It is a real shame that we did not get to enjoy Thiago for long stretches over the last four years, a luxury player who has had some very unlucky injuries and will conclude his Reds career with 98 games.

It has been claimed that Thiago is expecting offers this summer from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar speculated as possible destinations.

He was recently spotted at Anfield attending the win over Tottenham and will be present for his farewell on the final day against Wolves, although his departure may be eclipsed by Jurgen Klopp.

