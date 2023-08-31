With Ryan Gravenberch expected to become the latest summer signing for Liverpool, the Dutchman will bring a “really interesting skillset” to Anfield.

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over a late move for Gravenberch – a player they have tracked since his breakthrough at Ajax.

Having been given an indication that the midfielder would join earlier in the year, the Reds have bided their time as Thomas Tuchel mulled over his decision.

Now, Gravenberch is due to depart the Allianz Arena and, despite competition from Man United, Liverpool are seen as favourites for a deal that could be as low as £25.8 million.

The 21-year-old struggled to settle at Bayern, having joined from Ajax a year ago, but Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard believes there is “definitely something there” in Gravenberch.

“There are lots of players who look good in the Eredivisie and good for Ajax that don’t necessarily make that leap,” Hatchard told This Is Anfield.

“But I think there’s still a feeling that he has a really interesting skillset.

“He’s really good at avoiding the press, he’s really good at snaking his way through challenges, he can score spectacular goals – we know that.

“So there’s definitely something there. He’s still very, very young as well, there’s no need to rush to judgement on him.”

As Hatchard explains, Gravenberch only turned 21 in May and, therefore, there is no cause to write him off after a difficult campaign in Bavaria.

“You look at Bayern, he was involved in almost every game but he barely started any,” he continued.

“That’s understandable, because it’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe. If you look at their squad you’ve got Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, there’s lots of depth in that midfield area.

“So I don’t think it was realistic that he was going to be a regular starter having made the move from Ajax.”

Gravenberch only made six starts among his 33 appearances during last season with Bayern, and this term has made just one, nine-minute cameo from a possible three games.

It is clear that he is out of the starting picture under Tuchel, but as Liverpool weigh up a move, his untapped potential could resemble a bargain.

* Kevin Hatchard spoke to This Is Anfield in June. Follow on Twitter @kevinhatchard.