Liverpool are negotiating a deal with Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with various sources reporting the likely fee involved.

Gravenberch has been identified as the preferred target as the Reds’ midfield rebuild runs to the end of the summer transfer window.

With his place at Bayern not assured, the Dutchman has resolved to depart Munich, and Anfield appears his most likely destination despite interest from Man United.

No deal has been agreed as of yet, but he is unlikely to be among the club’s most expensive signings.

Sources in both England and Germany have reported a range of price tags for the 21-year-old, from around £25.8 million to £35 million.

According to Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern will “demand around €30m (£25.8m),” though his colleague, Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, claims Gravenberch is valued at “between £30m (€35m) and £34m (€40m).”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that “a fee of around £35 million may be enough to secure him” and the Times‘ Paul Joyce adds that “it is thought Bayern are seeking more than £35 million.”

For Sky Sports, Reddy explained that Gravenberch’s former club, Ajax, agreed a 7.5 percent sell-on clause when they sold the player to Bayern last summer.

That means the Eredivisie club will be entitled to 7.5 percent of any transfer fee received, with that due to be in the region of £1.9 million to £2.6 million.

Bayern, meanwhile, are looking to bring in a new No. 6 before their deadline, with Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha the priority target.

BILD suggest that the Munich side’s eagerness to agree a deal for Gravenberch is informed by their pursuit of Palhinha, who himself has been considered a target for Liverpool.

According to a report in the Mirror back in April, Gravenberch earns £100,000 a week after tax at Bayern, meaning a salary of £200,000 a week would be required for Liverpool to match those terms.

Though he is seeking a move away from Bayern in pursuit of regular first-team football, there is no guarantee that Gravenberch will be first choice under Jurgen Klopp.

Much will depend on what is viewed as his best position, with summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai holding down the advanced roles.