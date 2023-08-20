★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

ENDO 3 HOME SHIRTS

WELCOME TO LIVERPOOL!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Stop that s***!” – Why Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans not to sing his song

Jurgen Klopp has been criticised by some fans after raging at those singing his song on Saturday, with the Liverpool boss having previously explained.

Liverpool were 3-1 up in their victory over Bournemouth at Anfield when, in the 74th minute, supporters began to sing Klopp’s song.

“I’m so glad, that Jurgen is a Red,” rang around the stadium during a spell of possession, as the ball went from Mo Salah to Alisson, onto Ibrahima Konate and then back to Salah.

But the manager gestured to supporters to stop, clearly furious.

Klopp was even heard during the international broadcast of the Premier League game saying: “Can you stop singing that shit? Can you stop!?”

His comments were not universally appreciated by fans, with many – including those at the game – critical of Klopp’s stance.

It could certainly be seen as ungrateful from the manager, with the lyrics of the song, to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’, designed to pay tribute to him.

But speaking in April, Klopp explained why he preferred fans not to sing it until after games, having seen Liverpool let a 3-0 lead slip against Tottenham before a late 4-3 win.

“If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bar, wherever,” he said.

“Because it’s almost like we’re closing the game, we are 3-0 up [after 15 minutes] and they start ‘I’m so glad Jurgen is a Red’ and I thought: ‘It’s not over’.

“So, it would be really nice if you could leave that for later.”

It does explain, to an extent, why Klopp was furious with fans on Saturday, as though his side were 3-1 up, there were still 16 minutes to play with 10 men.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister had received a red card, and though Diogo Jota‘s goal came after that, there was still a risk of Bournemouth fighting back.

That is particularly the case given the uncertainty over stoppage time under new directives this season, with six minutes ultimately added on.

There is certainly a debate to be had over whether Klopp was right or not, but his insistence over the song earlier this year does make sense – he simply does not want complacency to creep in.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023