Liverpool’s pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo were well documented, but another Premier League midfielder was reported to have been identified following the sale of Fabinho.

Fabinho became the latest player to make the move to the Saudi Pro League in a £40 million deal to join the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad.

The Athletic have reported that Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara was on a list of “possible replacements” after the 29-year-old’s exit in a move that caught the club somewhat off guard.

Liverpool’s analysts were said to have begun the process of “passing on information” regarding potential alternatives when they lost the Brazilian, with Kamara named alongside more public targets Lavia and Caicedo.

Jurgen Klopp had planned to begin the 2023/24 season with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at his disposal, but the departures of both to the Middle East accelerated the need for a No. 6 signing.

Both Lavia and Caicedo rejected approaches from Liverpool in favour of joining Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, with Japan captain Wataru Endo eventually arriving in a £16.25 million deal from Stuttgart.

There have been very few reliable reports linking Kamara with a move to Anfield, but his position and Premier League experience at Villa Park means he would undoubtedly tick a number of boxes.

Kamara has 26 top-flight appearances to his name in England and has earned himself three caps in an impressive France national squad.

Aged 23, he is at a point in his career that the Reds typically like to target and has been used as a centre-back during his time at Marseille which could stand him in good stead from a versatility standpoint.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the Reds are not looking to add another defensive midfield “specialist” this summer following Endo’s arrival and are instead seeking a “multi-functional” option.

Kamara’s flexibility could see him fall into that category and the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Endo this summer have already proved that targets are not necessarily always public knowledge.

With just over a week of the window left, it remains to be seen whether Kamara is among the names Liverpool make late moves to bring in.