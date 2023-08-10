Thiago NOT subject of £10.3m bid from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has NOT been the subject of a £10.35 million (€12m) bid from Al-Ahli.

Reports emanating from France on Thursday suggested that an offer for the Spaniard had arrived from the Saudi Pro League this week.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the Reds have yet to receive any firm bids for their No. 6.

With numbers light in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, it seems unlikely that Liverpool would be willing to allow Thiago to leave before the end of the window.

They had already lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers this summer before sanctioning big-money departures for both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

As such, it is thought the club’s preference would be to keep hold of Thiago for the final year of his deal before allowing him to depart for nothing next summer.

Rather than making further sales, the Reds’ focus is currently on bolstering their midfield by dipping into the transfer market.

Frustration is growing over the slow progress of negotiations with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, who is the top target to replace Fabinho in the holding role.

They have seen three separate bids turned down by the Saints, who are hoping to hold out for a £50 million payday for the teenager.

Their obstinance has led to Liverpool assessing alternative options with, as This Is Anfield revealed on Thursday, contact made with Brighton over a potential swoop for Moises Caicedo.

However, the expectation remains that the Ecuadorean will end up at Chelsea, who have had several bids rejected already this summer.