There were some noticeable absentees as the Reds prepared for a return to Anfield, but one man’s road to recovery continues.

24 players trained on Wednesday as the squad gear up for the first home game of the season against Bournemouth.

Liverpool opened their Premier League account for 2023/24 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Chelsea and will be looking to get their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Among those pictured in the latest session was Thiago, who has been out of action since April with a hip injury and did not travel with the squad to Singapore.

The Spaniard is edging closer to a return to fitness and was involved in the preparations for Chelsea, but he was not joined by compatriot Stefan Bajcetic who is recovering from a long-term injury of his own.

Jurgen Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns following the season opener, but there were a couple of other faces missing from the latest training pictures.

Curtis Jones and Joel Matip were also absent from Wednesday’s photos as the side get ready to walk out at Anfield for the first time since April’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

It is important to note that the absentees are not necessarily nursing injuries or unavailable for selection and that they could simply be away from the group or following their own programmes.

The lack of Jones meant that there were in fact more goalkeepers than midfielders pictured in the latest session, with Liverpool still urgently chasing a No. 6 signing.

The starting 11 that took on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge were all present, with Jones being the only used substitute that wasn’t shown to be involved.

Conor Bradley still looks to be out of action having not been part of the squad since the summer trip to Germany.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Frauendorf

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak, Koumas