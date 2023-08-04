As part of their relegation clear-out, Southampton have now agreed a deal to sell right-back Tino Livramento, which sheds light on Romeo Lavia talks.

Following their relegation to the Championship, it is expected that Southampton part ways with many of their key players this summer.

However, the south-coast club are not willing to agree on cut-price deals – as Liverpool’s two rejected bids for Lavia already this summer shows.

On Thursday it was widely reported, including by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, that Southampton had reached an agreement with Newcastle over the sale of Livramento.

The situation around Livramento’s protracted move bears many similarities to Liverpool’s pursuit of his team-mate, Lavia.

Initial reports of talks between Newcastle and Southampton emerged at the end of June, with claims of a host of bids rejected.

Those included, according to various reports, offers in the region of £21 million and £30 million, with Southampton holding out for their valuation of £50 million.

Newcastle have ultimately agreed to pay around £40 million, which was partly instructed by a sell-on fee owed to Livramento’s old club, Chelsea.

Like with Lavia and Man City, Chelsea negotiated buy-back and sell-on clauses in their deal with Southampton in 2021.

The sell-on clause, which only impacts the profit made by Southampton on their £4 million outlay, works on a sliding scale – but will see Chelsea paid over £10 million in this case.

The Athletic have previously reported that Livramento’s buy-back clause is worth £50 million and could have been activated from this summer.

While Lavia’s sell-on clause is different – with Man City owed 20 percent of any transfer fee – his £40 million buy-back clause works similarly from 2024.

Those clauses complicate things for Southampton, meaning in order to bring in the funds their talents are worth they must hold firm over their price tags.

Livramento’s switch to Newcastle is set to go through around six weeks after talks initially began, which will be sound worryingly familiar to Liverpool fans.

In short, despite their relegation to the Championship, Southampton are in a strong position as sellers this summer.

As it stands, Lavia is even expected to start when Russell Martin’s side get their campaign underway at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Personal terms are agreed with Liverpool, but no move will develop until there are handshakes between board members at Southampton.