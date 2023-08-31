Trent Alexander-Arnold has been called up to the England squad for September, joined by Jordan Henderson despite his move to Saudi Arabia.

Next month, England face Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park to mark 150 years since their first meeting.

For once there was little debate over which Liverpool players would be involved as, despite Joe Gomez‘s availability, Alexander-Arnold was the only real contender.

The right-back has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the fixtures on September 9 and 12, and could start again in midfield.

Southgate deployed Alexander-Arnold as his deep-lying midfielder in meetings with Malta and North Macedonia in the summer, and was rewarded with a goal and an assist.

Also included for the Three Lions is Henderson, whose controversial move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq led to suggestions he should be overlooked.

But with Southgate insistent that a major step down in competition would not rule players out of his plans, the former Liverpool captain has received a call-up.

Henderson has so far made three appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, wearing the armband with a record of one win, one draw and one defeat.

Any claim of a meritocracy in Southgate’s selection process is undone, again, by the inclusion of Man United defender Harry Maguire.

England under-21s are likely to call up both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott on Friday, for their U21 Euro qualifier against Luxembourg.

The likes of Jarell Quansah, Harvey Davies, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark will be in contention for the younger age groups, whose squads are also confirmed on September 1.

England squad vs. Ukraine and Scotland

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Eddie Nketiah, Eberechi Eze