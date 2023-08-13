After a solid start from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, captain Virgil van Dijk has called for a “couple more” signings to join Liverpool.

It was a mixed afternoon for the Reds as they kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Luis Diaz‘s opener was cancelled out by Axel Disasi, with both sides seeing goals ruled out for offside and a clear handball in the box from Nicolas Jackson waved away.

Two standouts for Liverpool were Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, but their debuts were clouded by the lack of a defensive midfielder alongside them.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Van Dijk said he was “very happy” with Liverpool’s business so far, but admitted he would like a “couple more” arrivals.

“I am very impressed with the guys, as a human being coming to a new club, it is good how they are coming in,” he said.

“Our group is a very family friendly club.

“On the pitch their quality spoke for itself. I am very happy with them.

“The transfer window is not closed yet so let’s see if we can make a couple more additions to make the squad as strong as possible this season.”

Liverpool are actively working on a new signing in the middle of the park, with a £111 million deal agreed for Moises Caicedo – though it has been claimed that he would prefer to join Chelsea.

Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia is another known target, and with owners Fenway Sports Group travelling to the UK for the game, the hope will be that progress is made in the coming days.

In terms of the opening game, Van Dijk was content with Liverpool’s performance and a point from west London.

“We want to make things right. We had a very good 20, 25 minutes, with and without the ball, and scored a good goal,” he explained.

“After the disallowed goal they came into it.

“We defended quite well in my opinion. It is not easy.

“Overall it was a very good game that could have gone either way. We take the point.”