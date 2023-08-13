The day is finally here, the 2023/24 Premier League season is underway and Liverpool’s campaign kicks off at Chelsea. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Seventy-seven days after last season came to a close, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action as the slate is wiped clean after a turbulent year.

Pre-season saw the Reds travel to Germany and Singapore and add two new faces, though more work is needed and expected in the transfer window.

As for Chelsea, they too have work to do and this match is the first competitive clash for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool must get off to a good start and returning from the capital with three points is the goal. So, can the Reds do it? Time to find out…

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s opening-day clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Csport.tv, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Paramount+, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P, DAZN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Free, Canal+ France, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, Now Player, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer, ArtMotion, Arena Sport 1P, SuperSport Kosova 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 1, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, TOD, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.