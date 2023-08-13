Virgil van Dijk is more than aware of the ‘dizzying’ transfer speculation Liverpool are embroiled in on their search for midfielders, but he’s insistent that he “trusts” the club.

The Reds have made two summer signings and had a British record fee agreed for Moises Caicedo in the early hours of Friday morning, though Chelsea have come back to the table.

This time of the year is consistently rife with rumours, speculation and demands for squad issues to be addressed, and supporters are not the only ones who “want quality signings.”

Van Dijk knows the importance of improving a squad, but he “trusts” Liverpool to get the job done, as they have in the past – he need only look at his own arrival back in 2018.

“The thing is, whether we need to sign a player for a particular position, yes or no, any top club at the moment would love to improve their squad,” the captain told reporters.

“Why wouldn’t we as players want to improve our squad either? We all want quality signings and that’s what we’ve done so far. So we trust the club.

“I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last years, so why not now as well?”

Confident words from the Dutchman, who spoke openly about transfers in the age of social media and the role it plays in churning out a ‘dizzying’ list of possible targets.

It is fair to say that he has his finger on the pulse and his words are refreshing as he doubled down on the trust he has for Liverpool to “do the right thing.”

“If you follow social media or anything, you get dizzy with the names,” Van Dijk continued. “So I think everyone is saying names just to be the first one to say names nowadays.

“It’s speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that’s how the internet works.

“And you know, so what I said already before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing for the club, and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks still.

“If you watch social media, if you watch all the other stuff and you see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world or any other player and everyone is a sporting director nowadays on social media then you know you get dizzy, so just wait and see.

“We have professionals working on it. And like I said, I trust the club. And that’s the most important thing.”

Talking of the club and the chief decision makers, Liverpool owner John Henry and members of FSG have flown in for the opening match at Chelsea – oh, to be a fly on the wall!

But as the captain has said, now we “wait and see” what the next few weeks has in store – hopefully, that includes new quality names to the squad.