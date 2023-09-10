Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend looking to extend their winning run against last season’s Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League (6) | Anfield

September 24, 2023 | 2pm (BST)

The Reds built on their positive domestic momentum with a 3-1 win on the road at LASK in their Europa League opener and are heading straight back to Anfield with Premier League business to attend to.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to keep that good feeling rolling into Sunday’s clash with West Ham having made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are the 10 things you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs. West Ham.

1. Injury latest

Ryan Gravenberch‘s 75th-minute substitution in Austria was put down to “cramp” which may make him a doubt for this clash.

Neither Trent Alexander-Arnold nor Thiago were involved in Wednesday’s training as they continue to nurse injuries, meaning we are unlikely to see either line up on Sunday.

2. Quick turnarounds

Both sides are left with little time to breathe ahead of this one, with West Ham having been in Europa League action even later than Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Hammers began their European campaign against Backa Topola at 8pm, with the Reds having kicked off at 5.45pm.

David Moyes’ team were at home, however, and didn’t have to fly back as the Liverpool squad did following their 3-1 win in Austria against LASK.

3. Fast start for the visitors

After a disappointing 2022/23 Premier League campaign saw them fall to 14th, the Hammers have made an impressive start this season.

Fresh from capturing their first-ever European trophy in June, West Ham have picked up a solid 10 points from their opening five league games with their only defeat coming at the hands of Man City.

Jarrod Bowen has helped inspire their recent resurgence, but he is currently a doubt for this game as he nurses a knock.

4. Seven in a row?

Liverpool have won their last six Premier League meetings with West Ham at Anfield in what has been a fruitful fixture in recent years.

You’d have to go back to 2015 for the last time the Hammers were victorious in L4, when Brendan Rodgers’ side were stunned by a 3-0 thrashing.

The Reds have won seven of their last eight games against the Hammers overall, with the only defeat in that time coming in the 3-2 loss at the London Stadium in the quadruple-chasing 2021/22 season.

5. Not televised in the UK

The game was moved to the Sunday 2pm slot to accommodate the teams’ midweek European commitments, but the game will not be available for UK viewers this weekend.

We have almost come to expect all Liverpool games to be broadcast on UK television, but that will not be the case on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to keep an eye on This Is Anfield for Worldwide television information this weekend.

6. Salah looking for perfect 10

The Egyptian King has historically enjoyed this fixture, with his record of nine goals against West Ham only bettered when it comes to the two Manchester clubs.

No Liverpool player has found the net in the league against the Hammers more times than Mohamed Salah, but he has failed to get on the scoresheet in his last four attempts and will be looking to rectify that this weekend.

7. Moyes record

David Moyes has won just six of his 39 games in charge against Liverpool throughout his career, with only two of those victories coming in his last 20 attempts.

He remains the last Everton manager to get the better of the Reds at Goodison Park back in 2010 but has had very little success at his various clubs since.

8. More tweaks expected

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his side for the trip to LASK and with less than a 72-hour gap between fixtures there will definitely be more rotation to come.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench in Austria and despite being brought on on the hour mark the pair are certain to return to the starting 11 for this one.

A question remains at right-back due to Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury, with Joe Gomez looking the most likely candidate to fill into that slot.

9. Coote on VAR

David Coote is the man who will be watching on from Stockley Park and fans may remember his failure to punish Jordan Pickford for a season-ending tackle on Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby back in 2020.

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of proceedings at Anfield, assisted by Mat Wilkes and Mark Scholes from the sidelines with Craig Pawson acting as fourth official.

Nick Greenhalgh will be assisting Coote in the VAR room, let’s hope we’re not talking about any of these men by 4pm on Sunday!

10. Follow along with us

The game is not being shown on television in the UK, so This Is Anfield is the place to be for all the live updates from Anfield!

Our matchday live blog will be available on our website for an impartial account of the action on what will hopefully be another successful afternoon.

Let’s keep this train running, Reds!