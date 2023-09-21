Ryan Gravenberch‘s full Liverpool debut was cut short in Austria after being taken off with an injury and the boss was on hand to provide an assessment post-match.

The Reds kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to LASK having gone a goal behind to an early Florian Flecker strike.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah sent the side home with all three points, but Gravenberch’s night ended prematurely as he was replaced by Salah with 15 minutes to play.

Jurgen Klopp told TNT Sports after the game that the Dutchman was suffering from cramp that simply stemmed from a lack of competitive minutes in recent weeks.

Gravenberch marked his first start for the club with an assist for Luis Diaz that put the Reds in front shortly after the hour but went down with a complaint shortly after an attempted through ball.

Klopp added after the game: “Ryan played a super game and was really decisive for us.”

The Dutchman will be hoping to get back out onto the pitch sooner rather than later in an attempt to establish himself within the Liverpool midfield.

He opted to remain at the AXA Training Centre rather than meet up with the Netherlands U21s on international duty in a bid to get up to speed in his new surroundings.

The midfielder’s £38.5 million move from Bayern Munich provided fans with plenty of excitement and his arrival signalled the end of an extensive summer overhaul in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch recorded 75 minutes of football in his first start for the club and will be keen to add to that tally as quickly as possible as he looks to put his stamp on Klopp’s side.