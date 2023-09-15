Liverpool are getting ready to kick off Group E in the Europa League on Thursday night and the group looked in good spirits ahead of the contest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago were notable absentees as Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepared for their trip to face LASK, but 25 of their peers were present for Wednesday’s session.

The Reds dropped out of the Champions League for the first time in seven years having fallen to fifth in the Premier League last season.

That doesn’t appear to have dampened the mood in camp, with newcomers Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai among those who were all smiles in training at Kirkby as the boss watched on.

The Scottish contingent ran alongside each other as Ben Doak – looking to make his first Liverpool start against LASK – warmed up with his future international captain Andy Robertson.

Stefan Bajcetic will be hoping to make his first appearance since March having been kept out of the action with an abductor muscle injury.

He shared a joke with defender Jarrell Quansah, who impressed in his first start for the club against Wolves.

Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate were also in buoyant spirits as they got themselves ready for the first European clash of the season.

Liverpool will be looking to get off to a winning start as they begin their latest European campaign at the Raiffeisen Arena in Austria.

LASK were the pot two team to be drawn into Group E and will therefore present perhaps the most challenging fixture the Reds will face as they bid to progress to the knockout rounds.

Klopp will be keen to top the group in order to avoid an additional play-off round that would take place in February.

The team appear to be looking forward to the challenge, let’s hope we get it started with three points on Thursday!