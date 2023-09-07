The first international break of the season came after just four games, the next will be after a further seven – a run of matches that Liverpool will play in the space of 22 days.

The September international break never ceases to frustrate, its timing coming only a few matchdays into the campaign, just when you’re back into the swing of club football.

Jurgen Klopp will be left hoping that his 16 senior players return without any fitness issues as they have a busy schedule on their return.

Liverpool have a run of seven games across three different competitions before they again are disrupted by another international break.

The Reds will be on the road for four of their seven upcoming matches, which includes trips to the in-form Tottenham (Sept 30) and Brighton (Oct 8).

Liverpool will average a game every 3.1 days on their return, with every mid-week and weekend occupied until the next break after the trip to Brighton.

We will get our first taste of Thursday-Sunday action when the Reds travel to LASK before hosting West Ham three days later at Anfield, the same schedule follows with Union Saint-Gilloise and Brighton.

League Cup action is also back on the agenda this month, Leicester the visitors just as they were in 2021/22 when Liverpool went on to lift the trophy for a record ninth time.

Hopefully, that is a positive omen!

So, a busy few weeks ahead for Liverpool and Klopp will hope that he can swiftly turn to the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold following their time in the treatment room.