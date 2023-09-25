Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the match-winner for Besiktas as he netted his first goal in the Turkish Super Lig against Kayserispor.

The midfielder ended his six-year stay at Anfield in the summer as he departed the club upon the expiry of his contract.

It took until mid-August to find himself a new home, completing his move to Besiktas after spending the summer as a free agent.

He has made a promising start to life in Turkey, making himself the hero as his side edged out Kayserispor 2-1 at home.

In what was only his second start for the club, the 30-year-old found the net shortly after the hour with a composed finish to complete the turnaround for his side.

Sporting the No. 15 jersey he wore at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain delicately brought an overhead through ball down with his first touch and sent the ball beyond the outstretched goalkeeper to put his new team in front.

The hosts went behind shortly after the break when Carlos Mane put Kayserispor in front before Vincent Aboubakar levelled the scoring after 56 minutes.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s winning goal sparked jubilant scenes in the home section as Besiktas picked up their third win from five league matches so far this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds from Arsenal for £35 million in the summer of 2017 and made an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

He was a crucial feature of the Reds’ journey to the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, but an unfortunate cruciate ligament injury in the semi-final kept him out of the showpiece and significantly hampered his subsequent progress.

The midfielder will be looking to reignite his career in Turkey having made only nine Premier League appearances for the Reds last season.

He became a popular figure on The Kop despite his limited minutes and Liverpool fans will be hoping he can return to the heights he reached before the various fitness issues he experienced at Anfield.