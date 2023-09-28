Jarell Quansah was seen as the surprise standout player in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at home to Leicester, but he wasn’t alone in catching the eye.

The Reds hosted the Foxes in the League Cup third round on Wednesday night, and they produced a largely excellent performance.

Granted, they went behind early on, but a home win always felt likely, as Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota all got on the scoresheet.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Quansah (7.9) who got the second-highest average rating at Anfield, as his impressive rise in a Liverpool shirt continues.

The centre-back was excellent at the heart of the defence, combining pace, power and intelligence, and he already looks like a good strong option.

The Echo‘s Theo Squires picked out a “glorious assist” from Quansah, rather than his defensive work, as he teed-up Diogo Jota brilliantly late in the day.

The only player ahead of the young centre-back was Gakpo, who rated consistently with eights across the board after a positive showing in attack, including the all-important equaliser.

In third place was Jota (7.4), following a hard-working display that ended with a lovely piece of skill for the third goal.

Goal’s Thomas Hindle said the Portuguese “caused problems with his energy and directness on the break”, also waxing lyrical over his “wonderful” back-heeled strike.

Completing the standouts was Ryan Gravenberch (7.2), who enjoyed a good night in midfield, getting more minutes under his belt.

He was described as neat and tidy on the ball, noting that he assisted Gakpo for his goal, and he improved after the break.

The lowest rating went to Caoimhin Kelleher (6.5), but in truth, he did nothing wrong apart from pick the ball out of his net once.

Liverpool now have three days to prepare for a huge Premier League game, as they head to in-form Tottenham on Saturday evening (5.30pm UK)