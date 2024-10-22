Following a fantastic display in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Chelsea, Curtis Jones outlined the qualities Arne Slot looks for in a midfielder.

A man of the match performance, a game-winning goal and a baby girl – it has been quite a week for the 23-year-old.

With Alexis Mac Allister not having trained with the team following international duty with Argentina, Jones was selected to play alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield.

What followed was one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt and one that leaves Slot with a difficult selection decision to make against RB Leipzig.

After Jones’ box-to-box showing against Chelsea, the midfielder outlined to Sky Sports what the new head coach requires from his midfielders.

He explained: “For a player who wants to play in this team, you’ve got to run, you’ve got to have energy, you’ve got to be all over the pitch.

“You’ve got to help with the goals and the assists and if you’re in centre midfield, you’ve got to go and press, you’ve got to get back, you’ve got to help out. That’s what I try to do.”

Jones certainly showed each of these attributes on Sunday, winning more duels (6) than anyone except Darwin Nunez, playing six passes into the final third and making six recoveries, as per FotMob.

While a double block on Cole Palmer in the box was vital to Liverpool’s ultimate success, his most memorable touch of the game will of course go down as his prod beyond Robert Sanchez to put the Reds back in front.

Speaking about his attacking intent, Jones said: “There’s been times when I’ve arrived in the box and it has always been a first-time one.

“There was one against Leicester where I have come in at the back post and there was one against Spurs as well.

“As soon as Mo had the ball, I’ve made the run and I thought it was going to come and it did. But it kind of bounced as well so I thought, I’ve got to have a touch and it’s got to be a perfect touch. I was fortunate enough it was in my path and I got the goal.”

He will now hope to have earned himself a place in the starting XI despite Mac Allister’s return, potentially displacing Szoboszlai for the upcoming Champions League fixture.

If he were to start Liverpool’s next Premier League match, Arsenal away, that would be a real show of faith from Slot.