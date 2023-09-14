★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
20% OFF EVERYTHING!

LFC SALE — LAST DAY!

SHOP NOW
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Clause in Alisson’s Liverpool contract has seen pay rise to join top earners

Alisson is now among Liverpool’s highest earners, after a clause in the Brazilian goalkeeper’s existing contract was triggered over the summer.

Since joining the club from AS Roma in 2018, Alisson has proved himself one of the best and most important players in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

That is no mean feat considering those he calls team-mates, while the prospect of a goalkeeper being among the standouts had become alien to supporters in years previous.

But now in his sixth season at Anfield, Alisson is considered irreplaceable, a world-leading talent who is now being paid in line with his ability.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, while no new deal was signed over the summer, the No. 1 saw a “considerable” pay rise due to a clause in his contract.

Alisson is now behind only Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the third-highest earner at Liverpool, suggesting he earns upwards of £200,000 a week.

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah agreed a basic wage of £350,000 per week when he signed new terms in 2022, while Van Dijk’s contract is claimed to be worth £220,000 per week.

It is an increase which helped Alisson feel “fully appreciated” when interest from Saudi Arabia emerged over the summer, with the goalkeeper “happy and settled” on Merseyside.

His deal with the Reds runs until 2027, having put pen to paper on a six-year extension when he agreed his current terms in 2021.

While it is unclear which clause was triggered, it could be based on appearances, performance or simply the terms of his contract – potentially with an gradual increase over the course of his deal.

Either way, it would be hard to argue that Alisson does not deserve to be among the club’s highest earners given his importance.

Last season, no goalkeeper across Europe’s top five leagues ‘saved’ as many expected goals as Alisson, who kept out 10.1.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023