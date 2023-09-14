Alisson is now among Liverpool’s highest earners, after a clause in the Brazilian goalkeeper’s existing contract was triggered over the summer.

Since joining the club from AS Roma in 2018, Alisson has proved himself one of the best and most important players in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

That is no mean feat considering those he calls team-mates, while the prospect of a goalkeeper being among the standouts had become alien to supporters in years previous.

But now in his sixth season at Anfield, Alisson is considered irreplaceable, a world-leading talent who is now being paid in line with his ability.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, while no new deal was signed over the summer, the No. 1 saw a “considerable” pay rise due to a clause in his contract.

Alisson is now behind only Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the third-highest earner at Liverpool, suggesting he earns upwards of £200,000 a week.

Salah agreed a basic wage of £350,000 per week when he signed new terms in 2022, while Van Dijk’s contract is claimed to be worth £220,000 per week.

It is an increase which helped Alisson feel “fully appreciated” when interest from Saudi Arabia emerged over the summer, with the goalkeeper “happy and settled” on Merseyside.

His deal with the Reds runs until 2027, having put pen to paper on a six-year extension when he agreed his current terms in 2021.

While it is unclear which clause was triggered, it could be based on appearances, performance or simply the terms of his contract – potentially with an gradual increase over the course of his deal.

Either way, it would be hard to argue that Alisson does not deserve to be among the club’s highest earners given his importance.

Last season, no goalkeeper across Europe’s top five leagues ‘saved’ as many expected goals as Alisson, who kept out 10.1.