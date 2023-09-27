Jurgen Klopp makes another 10 changes as Liverpool switch competition again, this time hosting Championship side Leicester in the League Cup.

The Reds are nearing the end of a run of five games in 15 days this month, across three competitions, with tonight’s clash in the League Cup third round.

Klopp has employed heavy rotation in the past week as Liverpool swapped between Premier League and Europa League, and this time out is much the same.

Caoimhin Kelleher returns between the sticks as cup goalkeeper, with the Irishman lauded as a player who “could play for any Premier League team.”

Captaining the side, Curtis Jones makes a surprise start at right-back, with Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate centre-backs and Kostas Tsimikas completing the back four.

Wataru Endo is back in as No. 6, with Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch joining him in midfield.

With key names rested, Ben Doak starts on the right flank as part of a three-man attack with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

That, Klopp will hope, should be enough to see off Leicester despite their excellent start to life in the Championship, where they sit top of the table.

If not, the manager still has the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister on the bench.

Mohamed Salah is rested entirely, with former Liverpool and Everton defender Conor Coady starting for Leicester.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Chambers, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Souttar, Coady, Justin; Pereira, Choudhury, Casadei, Albrighton; Yunus, McAteer, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka