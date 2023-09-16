Jurgen Klopp has been forced to shuffle his pack for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves, with three changes to his starting lineup at Molineux.

“A joke,” is how Klopp described the scheduling of a 12.30pm kickoff after the international break.

This, along with suspension and injury, has left the Liverpool manager to field a changed side against Wolves, though it is still a very strong lineup.

Alisson starts despite a late return to training following Brazil duty, having travelled to South America only to warm the bench against Bolivia and Peru.

The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury means Joe Gomez shifts to right-back, while Jarell Quansah makes his full debut in for the suspended Virgil van Dijk.

Joel Matip and Andy Robertson complete the back four, with Alexis Mac Allister in the No. 6 role.

More advanced in midfield are Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, who were key to a compact, high-pressing display against Aston Villa last time out.

Like Alisson, both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez barely trained following long-haul trips with Colombia and Uruguay, meaning Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo join Mohamed Salah in attack.

Diaz and Nunez are among those on the bench, however, along with new signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde; Neto, Hwang, Cunha

Substitutes: Bentley, Doherty, Toti, Bueno, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Silva, Kalajdzic