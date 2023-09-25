Liverpool were 3-1 winners for the third successive game as they saw off West Ham and we have picked out some of the interesting moments on and off the pitch.

The Reds continued their impressive start to the season thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, with Jarrod Bowen getting on the scoresheet for the visitors just before the break.

It increased the winning run to six in a row and there was plenty to smile about for those of a Liverpool persuasion at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

We’ve listed some of the things you may have missed as the Reds collected another huge three points.

Jota’s celebration

Another 3 points on the board ? Thoughts on my new celebration @EASPORTSFC ? ?? pic.twitter.com/1h5UeYpRak — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 24, 2023

There was a nod to the new EA FC game from Jota as he put the game beyond doubt with five minutes to play.

The Portuguese forward celebrated his goal and the release of the new video game by mimicking the logo with his hands after scoring the third goal at The Kop end to take the game away from the visitors.

Thankfully for us, Jota was able to put the controller down this weekend and help fire the Reds to three real-life points on the pitch against West Ham!

Klopp’s chin stroke

Jurgen Klopp offered words of encouragement to Ryan Gravenberch as he was introduced at Anfield for the first time and even gave him a gentle chin grab as he walked away.

The midfielder couldn’t resist a smile as he got ready to play in front of the home crowd for the first time and clearly appreciated the manager’s uplifting message.

It was the first of many Anfield outings in red for the Dutchman and he already looks to be right at home!

South American love-in

There were some wholesome scenes after the final whistle as Nunez embraced his fellow South Americans Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz at the end of another satisfactory encounter.

Liverpool’s new No. 9 found the net to put his side in front on the hour and looked visibly delighted with his afternoon’s work as he shared the moment with two of his colleagues.

All three contributed significantly towards another massive win and they look to be enjoying each other’s company both on and off the pitch.

Szoboszlai joins in with The Kop

Is that Szoboszlai joining in the chant? ??pic.twitter.com/pCYUAxA7F7 — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) September 24, 2023

There was the usual outpouring of love for Nunez from the stands after the Uruguayan put the Reds ahead and Dominik Szoboszlai was eager to get involved!

The midfielder looked to be joining in with the chanting of Nunez’s name as the players celebrated the goal that put Liverpool 2-1 up against the Hammers.

He is clearly a fan favourite and it appears he is something of a player favourite too!

Got Airdropped this video of the celebrations for the Nunez goal ??? pic.twitter.com/kK8TWI7Mll — ?. (@kungfunahi) September 24, 2023

Batman in attendance

There was an appearance from actor Will Arnett on Sunday afternoon, a man famous for playing Lego Batman, no less!

Anfield often welcomes celebrities when the Reds are in action, with Will Ferrell having been present at the Merseyside derby earlier this year.

Liverpool have kicked off the campaign well and it appears we are still a top attraction as far as the A-listers are concerned!