Ahead of Liverpool’s away match against Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp has explained why he has had to leave Darwin Nunez on the bench.

Liverpool start with one change the team that beat West Ham last weekend in the Premier League.

That change sees Cody Gakpo brought in to play as the centre-forward instead of Nunez. Meanwhile, Joel Matip keeps his place, perhaps surprisingly, over Ibrahima Konate.

Klopp explained his decision to leave Nunez out, telling Sky Sports the Uruguayan is carrying an injury.

“Darwin pretty much ruled himself out a little bit. He brought something with him from the international break a little bit a bone thing around the knee sometimes,” the manager explained.

“It’s not massive but sometimes more painful than other times. So, yesterday [Friday] at training, he said it’s not possible, so we took him here overnight.

“The doctor said that it will improve again and it has improved so he’s ready to come from the bench but he’s not ready to start and that’s the reason.

“Cody is obviously a top option and we could have brought in Diogo [Jota] as well.”

Should Liverpool win they would go to the top of the Premier League table, thanks to Wolves‘ win over Man City.

In Liverpool’s way are an in-form Tottenham side led by new boss Ange Postecoglou, who has the hosts playing with confidence and style.

Nevertheless, Klopp’s team will still expect to create enough chances to win the match. Should Liverpool win, it will be their third away Premier League win of the season.

It took until February to achieve that number last season.

Liverpool XI vs. Tottenham: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold