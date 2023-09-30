★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Tottenham: Nunez AND Trent on bench

Jurgen Klopp has again made widespread alterations to his team with Premier League action back on agenda, with nine changes for the trip to Tottenham.

The Reds close out the month in north London and meet a confident Spurs outfit, with this to act as another test of Liverpool’s early season mettle.

Klopp has freshened up his squad consistently with midweek and weekend matches, and today is no different, though it is still too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold to start.

Alisson will be hoping to clinch only his second clean sheet of the season on his return to the side.

Joe Gomez continues at right-back, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson also start to form the back four.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister continues as the No. 6 with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones sitting alongside – the latter only one of two retained from midweek.

Mohamed Salah can net a ninth against Spurs and is back in the XI after sitting out completely on Wednesday, joining Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo up front.

Alexander-Arnold is fit enough for the bench and will be an option for the manager, as will Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Phillips, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Solomon, Veliz, Donley

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jota, Nunez

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

