Tottenham have one new injury ahead of the visit of Liverpool, while Ange Postecoglou admits two key players are still “a bit sore” after recent knocks.

The Reds head to north London this weekend with only Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley on the injury list.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training following a hamstring injury, meaning Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad to select from.

Similar can be said for Postecoglou, though Tottenham have a new absentee in the form of winger Brennan Johnson.

Johnson suffered a hamstring issue in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, joining Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL), Ivan Perisic (ACL), Giovani Lo Celso (quad) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, though they are expected to start against Liverpool, Postecoglou told reporters on Friday that both James Maddison and Heung-min Son are “a bit sore.”

“From last week, Brennan will miss out – it’s nothing too serious but he won’t be right for this week,” he explained.

“Madders and Sonny trained today, just finished the session and seemed to get through it not too bad.

“We’ll just have to see how they pull up as it’s fair to say they were a bit sore after last week and had a bit of an interrupted week training, so just a matter of seeing how they pull up.”

It is imperative for Spurs that both Son and Maddison start, given they are the most regular sources of goals in Postecoglou’s squad.

Son has scored five times so far and is behind only Erling Haaland (eight) among the Premier League‘s top scorers, while Maddison has two goals and four assists from seven outings.

If the rest of his squad remains fit, it is a fairly straightforward decision for Postecoglou when it comes to his starting lineup.

Probable Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son