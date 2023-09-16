Liverpool return from the international break with a trip to Wolves as they look to make it four consecutive Premier League wins. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today's blog is run by Adam Beattie

Teams

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kiman, Ait-Nouri’ Lemina, J. Gomes, Bellegarde; Hwang, Neto, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Toti, Bueno, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Silva, Kalajdzic

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

