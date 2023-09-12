Liverpool have submitted their squad for the 2023/24 Europa League season, with Jurgen Klopp opting to leave Adrian out.

The 23-man senior squad that Klopp will have at his disposal for the six group games has been named, as the Reds prepare for life outside of the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

As exclusively reported by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch earlier this month, Adrian has been omitted from the squad with only 17 ‘List A’ spots available.

Though a UEFA loophole could still see him feature in the event of long-term injury to Alisson or Caoimhin Kelleher.

The deadline recently passed for clubs to provide their squad list to UEFA, with a maximum of 25 players permitted to be on the ‘A list’ of players.

A minimum of eight of those spots must be allocated to ‘locally trained’ players and a maximum of four can be ‘association trained’.

Teams can also register an unlimited number of players on their ‘B list’, which comprises of players born on or after January 1, 2002 who have spent at least two years at their respective clubs.

Those restrictions left Klopp with a tough decision to make as he was required to cut one player from his selection following the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

Vitezslav Jaros and Bobby Clark have both been listed on the squad page as part of the ‘A list’, with the former deemed to be a club-trained player and the latter association trained.

Otherwise, there are no surprises in Liverpool’s squad to play in the double-headers with LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.

The Reds were drawn in Group E in this season’s competition and will get their campaign underway with a meeting away at LASK on September 21.

Klopp will be hoping to take his side to a fifth European final in Dublin, having reached the showpiece in Basel when the side last played in the competition.

Liverpool’s 2023/24 Europa League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Doak

To be named on List B: Pitaluga, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic, Elliott