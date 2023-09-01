Liverpool have confirmed their second loan deal of deadline day and the 16th of the summer, as promising midfielder Luca Stephenson departs.

Stephenson joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2018, and the combative midfielder has gone on to captain the club at under-21s and under-18s level.

The 19-year-old has impressed in a variety of roles including as an emergency centre-back, but his natural role is further forward.

With a first-team chance eluding Stephenson at Liverpool, the club have now agreed a season-long loan deal with Barrow.

Barrow, who are ninth in League Two, are managed by Pete Wild, who began his career as a sports coach with the Oldham Council before taking over England Amputees in 2012.

Stephenson will hope to earn a regular starting role at Holker Street, with his versatility aiding his chances of a breakthrough.

“This is my first senior loan and I’m delighted to have got it all sorted,” the teenager told Barrow’s official website.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot whilst I’m here, from the manager and staff as well as the players who have been there and done it at this level before.

“I will bring a lot of energy and some goals and assists to the table and I can’t wait to get going.”

This loan deal comes after Liverpool confirmed the temporary departure of James Norris to Tranmere earlier on deadline day.

It is their 16th loan of the summer, with Norris, Harvey Davies and Adam Lewis also spending the campaign in League Two.