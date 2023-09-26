Liverpool have kept it in the family with a new signing for their women’s setup, with defender Billy Koumetio‘s sister, Yzoire, joining their ranks.

It is five years now since Koumetio’s arrival on Merseyside from French club US Orleans, and in that time he has made two first-team appearances.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at USL Dunkerque in his native France, having spent the first half of last season with Austria Vienna.

But back at Liverpool, the Koumetio family has seen a new deal struck with the club, with the centre-back’s sister, Yzoire Koumetio, signing for the women’s side.

Previously at Chassieu Decines FC in France, the youngster has joined the academy ranks for Liverpool FC Women, confirming her arrival on Monday.

Koumetio is expected to play for the U21s, with team-mates Sophia McBeth, Charlie Chadwick and Aleesha Collins among those to congratulate her.

It comes after Liverpool were awarded a Category 1 licence for their women’s academy by the FA in April.

All 24 clubs in the Women’s Super League and Championship are required to form a Professional Game Academy by 2025/26, with the Reds’ launched this season.

Liverpool U21s won the WSL Academy League Plate last season after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final, having overcome Man City over two legs in the semi-final.

The club also recently repurchased their former training ground at the historic Melwood site, with the newly renamed ‘AXA Melwood Training Centre’ to house the women’s first team and academy sides.

Missy Bo Kearns graduated from Liverpool’s academy having joined the club at the age of eight, while defender Lucy Parry, signed as an U9, is now breaking through at first-team level.