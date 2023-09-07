A week after being overlooked for the PFA Team of the Year, Alisson has somehow been deemed below 10 other goalkeepers for the Yashin Trophy.

Nominees for the Yashin Trophy, the goalkeeping equivalent of the Ballon d’Or, were announced on Wednesday evening, with some bizarre inclusions.

The 10-man list is as follows:

• Bono (Al-Hilal/Morocco)

• Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

• Ederson (Man City/Brazil)

• Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce/Croatia)

• Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France)

• Emi Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

• Andre Onana (Man United/Cameroon)

• Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal/England)

• Brice Samba (Lens/France)

• Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

Three of those players – Bono, Martinez and Onana – were also named on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, for which Mohamed Salah is the sole representative from Anfield.

Absent from either list is Alisson, who produced a stunning year as an individual and often singlehandedly kept a struggling Liverpool side afloat.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, no goalkeeper saved their side more goals than Liverpool’s No. 1, with FBref crediting Alisson with having kept out 10.1 ‘expected goals’.

That has left many supporters baffled by his exclusion from a list which includes the likes of Ramsdale, Onana and Livakovic.

The best keeper in the world v the keepers voted for in the World goalkeeper of the year vote …. pic.twitter.com/Gh93HchcoR — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 6, 2023

I'm sorry, but there isn't one goalkeeper who is better than Alisson, let alone 10. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 6, 2023

A total embarrassment. None of them have been fit to lace Alisson’s boots in the last year, and well before that. Basically, you only get nominated for awards if you win something now. https://t.co/1qBSQm8h67 — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 6, 2023

Alisson Becker was the first to win the Ballon d’or Yashin Trophy for GKs. He isn’t even nominated this round. Absolute joke. best in the world at the moment & was our best player last season. pic.twitter.com/AlproPZfzw — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) September 6, 2023

Alisson Becker hasn't been included in the nominees for this year's Yashin Trophy, which is due to be unveiled at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony??? How on earth has he not even made it as a nominee?! He was immense all year ???? pic.twitter.com/9eeWS2gAeO — David McGrady (@Djmc76) September 7, 2023

Can someone logically explain why Alisson wasn't in the list? https://t.co/JbtRVI0RJo — Caleb (@LFCCaleb_) September 7, 2023

It’s a disgrace that Alisson has not been nominated for the best goalkeeper. So disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/dVrWRT6tBw — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 6, 2023

Imagine thinking there's a better Keeper in world football than Alisson . Football isn't for some people — Barry O'Sullivan 19 ? 6? (@BarryOsully) September 6, 2023

If you honestly think there's 1 goalkeeper in the world better than Alisson Becker, let alone 10, then honestly, football isn't for you — Wayne (@Gunga__Din) September 6, 2023

Is there anyone that actually believes Alisson isn’t one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the world? — Dave Kaká (@WhistleBlowerDK) September 6, 2023

Alisson not getting nominated for the Yashin Trophy, when Livakovic does based off one World Cup performance against Brazil is why I cannot take any of these awards remotely seriously. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) September 6, 2023

Alisson is 100% the most underrated player in the world — ? (@TheImmortalKop) September 6, 2023

How on earth has Alisson Becker not been nominated for the Yashin Trophy man hahaha what is this fraud. Literally the best goalkeeper in the world. Without him last season, we would’ve finished bottom half of the table… — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) September 6, 2023

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world. pic.twitter.com/Hea8Gm1uW2 — ?? (@ZTftbl) September 6, 2023

It is not the first time Alisson has been overlooked for an individual award, with his most recent snub seeing Ramsdale preferred to him in the PFA Team of the Year.

But the level to which the Brazilian is underrated is staggering, despite both statistics and the eye test proving he is one of the best in the world in his position – if not the best.

Alisson won the inaugural Yashin Trophy in 2019 before being left out of the running in 2021. He then finished second to Courtois last year.

This year’s award will be announced on October 30.