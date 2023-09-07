★ PREMIUM
SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans baffled by latest Alisson award snub – “Best in the world”

A week after being overlooked for the PFA Team of the Year, Alisson has somehow been deemed below 10 other goalkeepers for the Yashin Trophy.

Nominees for the Yashin Trophy, the goalkeeping equivalent of the Ballon d’Or, were announced on Wednesday evening, with some bizarre inclusions.

The 10-man list is as follows:

Bono (Al-Hilal/Morocco)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)
Ederson (Man City/Brazil)
Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce/Croatia)
Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France)
Emi Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina)
Andre Onana (Man United/Cameroon)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal/England)
Brice Samba (Lens/France)
Marc Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

Three of those players – Bono, Martinez and Onana – were also named on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, for which Mohamed Salah is the sole representative from Anfield.

Absent from either list is Alisson, who produced a stunning year as an individual and often singlehandedly kept a struggling Liverpool side afloat.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, no goalkeeper saved their side more goals than Liverpool’s No. 1, with FBref crediting Alisson with having kept out 10.1 ‘expected goals’.

That has left many supporters baffled by his exclusion from a list which includes the likes of Ramsdale, Onana and Livakovic.

It is not the first time Alisson has been overlooked for an individual award, with his most recent snub seeing Ramsdale preferred to him in the PFA Team of the Year.

But the level to which the Brazilian is underrated is staggering, despite both statistics and the eye test proving he is one of the best in the world in his position – if not the best.

Alisson won the inaugural Yashin Trophy in 2019 before being left out of the running in 2021. He then finished second to Courtois last year.

This year’s award will be announced on October 30.

