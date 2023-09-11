Liverpool FC contract expiry dates for every first-team player

After a summer of change on the pitch at Anfield, when are the current deals of every first-team player set to expire?

Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all waved goodbye to The Kop at the end of the season ahead of departing on free transfers this summer.

As things stand, a number of senior players will do the same at the end of the 2023/24 campaign having entered the final year of their contracts at the club.

One of those players is Thiago, who is very unlikely to receive a contract extension offer and will therefore walk for free next summer. Joel Matip is also expected to depart for free.

Conor Bradley‘s current terms are said to also run until 2024, but confirmation of a new deal for the young right-back is expected soon.

Here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Adrian – 2024

Defenders

Joe Gomez – 2027

Calvin Ramsay – 2027

Andy Robertson – 2026

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Joel Matip – 2024

Conor Bradley – 2024

Midfielders

Alexis Mac Allister – 2028

Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028

Ryan Gravenberch – 2028

Harvey Elliott – 2027

Curtis Jones – 2027

Wataru Endo – 2027

Stefan Bajcetic – 2027

Thiago – 2024

Forwards

Darwin Nunez – 2028

Cody Gakpo – 2028

Luis Diaz – 2027

Diogo Jota – 2027

Ben Doak – 2026

Mohamed Salah – 2025