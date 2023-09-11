Liverpool FC contract expiry dates for every first-team player

After a summer of change on the pitch at Anfield, when are the current deals of every first-team player set to expire?
Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all waved goodbye to The Kop at the end of the season ahead of departing on free transfers this summer.
As things stand, a number of senior players will do the same at the end of the 2023/24 campaign having entered the final year of their contracts at the club.
One of those players is Thiago, who is very unlikely to receive a contract extension offer and will therefore walk for free next summer. Joel Matip is also expected to depart for free.
Conor Bradley‘s current terms are said to also run until 2024, but confirmation of a new deal for the young right-back is expected soon.
Here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 2027
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026
Adrian – 2024
Defenders
Joe Gomez – 2027
Calvin Ramsay – 2027
Andy Robertson – 2026
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Virgil van Dijk – 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025
Kostas Tsimikas – 2025
Joel Matip – 2024
Conor Bradley – 2024
Midfielders
Alexis Mac Allister – 2028
Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028
Ryan Gravenberch – 2028
Harvey Elliott – 2027
Curtis Jones – 2027
Wataru Endo – 2027
Stefan Bajcetic – 2027
Thiago – 2024
Forwards
Darwin Nunez – 2028
Cody Gakpo – 2028
Luis Diaz – 2027
Diogo Jota – 2027
Ben Doak – 2026
Mohamed Salah – 2025
