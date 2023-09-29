Liverpool FC officially open AXA Melwood Training Centre

Liverpool’s AXA Melwood Training Centre has been officially opened ahead of the women’s team’s season opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Dignitaries from across the city and women’s football were invited to the AXA Melwood Training Centre for the club’s official opening event on Friday September 29, with a chance to take a look around the elite training facility and celebrate an historic moment for the club’s women’s team.

AXA were announced as naming rights partners for the new home of the women’s team last week, aligning their commitment to both the men’s and women’s teams, with the AXA Training Centre being the home of the men’s team since its opening in 2020.

The first-class facility is steeped in the history of LFC, and the women’s team will now begin their own chapter, with the platform to train and perform at the highest level with some of the best facilities in the WSL.

Meanwhile, the legendary location will also be home to the girls’ Pro Game Academy, providing stars of the future the opportunity to compete at the highest level, while allowing the club to develop and train the best talent in the game.

With exceptional outdoor pitches, impressive indoor facilities and a state-of-the-art gym, the squad has everything it needs to continue to progress, including dedicated areas for player rehab, team meetings, press conferences and office space for support staff and management.

AXA Melwood Training Centre will also be used for community outreach facilities for the award-winning LFC Foundation programmes, as well as for offering education to young people via the Fowler Education and Football Academy (FEFA).

Speaking at the official opening, Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer at Liverpool FC, said: “This is a special moment in our club’s history and we are delighted that our women’s team can call this historic place home. The AXA Melwood Training Centre is a fantastic facility and our women’s team now have one of the best facilities in the WSL.

“We have been proud to have AXA as a partner since 2018 and we’re delighted they have once again shown their commitment not only to the club, but to the women’s game by partnering with us to have their name on this superb facility.”

Virginie Bercot, Global Brand Director of AXA added: “This is a great opportunity to further our journey with Liverpool Football Club. In a world where women do not always benefit from the same conditions as men in sports, we are delighted to continue supporting and empowering female athletes. By inaugurating the new AXA Melwood Training Centre, we are proud to enable LFC Women to keep playing at the top of their game.

“At AXA, we believe that being a woman shouldn’t be a risk in every aspect of life from health to business, including sports. This training centre is further proof of our commitment towards women.”

Liverpool FC Women begin their new WSL season on Sunday, read our full guide and preview here.