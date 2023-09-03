Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield this weekend, but which players will Jurgen Klopp have to choose from?

The Reds are looking to make it three wins on the bounce from a tricky start to the Premier League season, but Unai Emery’s side will present a tough challenge.

The manager faces a selection headache up front following Darwin Nunez‘s late brace away at Newcastle, with all five of his forwards starting the campaign in lively fashion.

Klopp also has a number of injuries to contend with, as well as a suspension for his captain following an early dismissal at St James’ Park.

Here is the full overview of who is available for selection on Sunday and who will miss out:

Curtis Jones is in contention after making a full return to training this week. He has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day.

Stefan Bajcetic was named among the substitutes for the meetings with Bournemouth and Newcastle and will be hoping to make his first appearance since sustaining an adductor injury in March.

Ibrahima Konate remains unavailable as he nurses a muscle injury, but his call-up to the France squad suggests the issue is a minor one.

Conor Bradley is likely to be out of action until at least November after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The wait for the return of Thiago continues, with Klopp confirming he has suffered a “little setback” on the road to recovery from the hip injury that has kept him out since April.

Liverpool will also be without their captain after Virgil van Dijk was sent off against Newcastle, meaning he is suspended for this one.

New signing Ryan Gravenberch wasn’t signed in time to be registered for this fixture, his debut will wait until after the international break.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Clark, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak