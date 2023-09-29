★ PREMIUM
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool to play 4 games in 11 days as Bournemouth fixture confirmed

Liverpool will play four games in just 11 days as October turns to November, with the date and kickoff time of their trip to Bournemouth now confirmed.

With the Reds again fighting on four fronts this season, it will be a packed schedule for Jurgen Klopp and his players throughout.

This is made all the more difficult after dropping down to the Europa League, with fixtures held on Thursday nights rather than Tuesday or Wednesday in the Champions League.

That typically means a turnaround of two or three days between Europa League and Premier League, with the FA Cup and League Cup scattered around too.

Victory over Leicester in the third round of the League Cup set up an away clash with Bournemouth in the fourth round.

It has now been confirmed that the tie will take place on Wednesday, November 1, kicking off at 7.45pm.

4 games in 11 days

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This comes in a run of four games in 11 days, starting with the visit of Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, October 26.

Nottingham Forest are then visitors to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29, with Bournemouth after that and then a trip to Luton on Sunday, November 5.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) speaks with Ben Doak after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There are another two games the following week – Toulouse away and Brentford at home – before the season’s third international break.

Klopp’s squad will undoubtedly be stretched over that period, particularly if injuries begin to pile up, though there is more strength in depth this campaign.

The manager has already showcased his willingness – or need – to rotate between competitions, with a combined 29 changes made in his last three starting lineups.

