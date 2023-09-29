Liverpool will play four games in just 11 days as October turns to November, with the date and kickoff time of their trip to Bournemouth now confirmed.

With the Reds again fighting on four fronts this season, it will be a packed schedule for Jurgen Klopp and his players throughout.

This is made all the more difficult after dropping down to the Europa League, with fixtures held on Thursday nights rather than Tuesday or Wednesday in the Champions League.

That typically means a turnaround of two or three days between Europa League and Premier League, with the FA Cup and League Cup scattered around too.

Victory over Leicester in the third round of the League Cup set up an away clash with Bournemouth in the fourth round.

It has now been confirmed that the tie will take place on Wednesday, November 1, kicking off at 7.45pm.

4 games in 11 days

This comes in a run of four games in 11 days, starting with the visit of Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, October 26.

Nottingham Forest are then visitors to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29, with Bournemouth after that and then a trip to Luton on Sunday, November 5.

There are another two games the following week – Toulouse away and Brentford at home – before the season’s third international break.

Klopp’s squad will undoubtedly be stretched over that period, particularly if injuries begin to pile up, though there is more strength in depth this campaign.

The manager has already showcased his willingness – or need – to rotate between competitions, with a combined 29 changes made in his last three starting lineups.