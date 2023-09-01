Liverpool have been drawn against LASK, Union SG and Toulouse in the Europa League group stage, with the first game set to take place on September 21.

The Reds have dropped out of the Champions League for the first time since 2016 and are set for a season in the second tier of European football.

Jurgen Klopp took his side all the way to the final the last time they were in this competition and will be hoping to go one better this time around.

A date in Dublin awaits if Liverpool can navigate their way to the showpiece once more, but they will have to go through LASK, Union SG and Toulouse in Group E first.

In Austrian side LASK and Belgian club Union SG, the Reds will face first-time opponents, while the meetings will Toulouse will be the first since 2007.

The Reds were in Pot 1 having reached three Champions League finals since their last outing in this competition, joining the likes of West Ham, Roma, Villarreal and Rangers.

With the group stage draw now confirmed, fans can begin to start plotting the route to the final on May 22.

Europa League fixtures

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

* Full fixtures to be finalised in due course

Liverpool get their Europa League campaign underway in less than three weeks’ time, as we get ourselves accustomed to football on Thursday nights for the first time in seven years.

The full details of each fixture will be released shortly, with fans already frantically searching for flights to each of the away destinations!

The manager will be keen to top Group E in order to avoid the additional play-off round that falls in February for teams who finished runners-up.

Full Europa League group stage draw

Group A: West Ham, Olympiakos, Freiburg, TSC

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens

Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Rakow Czestochowa

Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Stade Rennais, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken