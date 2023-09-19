Liverpool under-21s beat League Two side Morecambe in the EFL Trophy – to achieve the Reds’ first ever win in the tournament!

Morecambe 0-3 Liverpool U21s

EFL Trophy (1)

Mazuma Stadium

Goals: Musialowski 13′, Scanlon 28, Clark 39′

The EFL Trophy pits Premier League under-21 sides against teams from the English Football League, with Liverpool beginning their entry into the tournament in 2019.

In 12 previous fixtures in the competition, the Reds had suffered 11 defeats – including several heavy losses against first-team Football League sides.

But it was 13th time lucky for the young Reds side who travelled to Morecambe on Tuesday night, racing into the lead thanks to first half goals from Mateusz Musialowski, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark.

Pre-match, it was Clark’s inclusion for the U21s that was the talking point, meaning that he will not travel to Austria as part of the Europa League squad on Wednesday.

Another who may be in with a chance of a Europa appearance this season is Melkamu Frauendorf, who featured in pre-season for Klopp’s side.

So too did left-back Scanlon, who slotted the second goal on the night after good work by Frauendorf on the right.

Frauendorf also assisted Musialowski’s opener, on an impressive night for the German winger.

Barry Lewtas‘ side came under some pressure from the hosts in the second half but defended well to see out what was a brilliant night for the young Reds.

Liverpool face Barrow (League Two) and Blackpool (League One) in the other group games, with a date yet to be determined for the match against the Seasiders.

The top two in the group progress to the knockout rounds, with an eventual final next April – although no Premier League academy side has yet to make it to the final.

Liverpool Under-21s: Pitaluga; Miles, Pinnington, Chambers, Scanlon; Davidson, McConnell, Hill; Frauendorf, Clark, Musialowski

Subs: Kelly, Jonas, Spearing, Pilling, Kone-Doherty, Danns, Koumas